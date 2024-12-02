Wirecard to provide voucher platform for Austrian Federal Railways

After a successful 2016 year, OBB has launched one of its first sales cooperation to be based on the new voucher platform designed by Wirecard. Between August and October, approximately 1.2 million Toffifee campaign packs will have an OBB voucher code worth EUR 5 on the inside of the packaging (applies for OBB online ticket purchases above EUR 29 from 15 August to 20 December 2017).

Wirecard will handle the technical side of this campaign, providing a platform that allows consumers to redeem their vouchers and complete transactions through several payment options. Both vouchers and credit cards can be handled in one process online using a single transaction ID.

