Wirecard to process payments for Andaz Luxury Hotel

With this partnership in place, Andaz Singapore will be able to offer payment functionalities at all of its hotel outlets, including reception, back office and restaurants. The range of payment options includes Visa, Mastercard, JCB and American Express, all processed through Wirecard solutions.

By using Wirecards platform, Andaz Singapore is able to accept cashless payments via credit or debit card and will enable the lifestyle hotel to profit from streamlined payment acceptance. In addition, offering Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) service as part of the payment service will allow international guests to pay in their home currency.

Andaz Singapore is a luxury lifestyle hotel by Hyatt International that offers 342 designer guest rooms, four drinking & dining concepts, and four event venues. The hotel has been taking in room reservations from 1 November 2017.

