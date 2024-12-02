Wirecard to enable mobile payments for Kairos Watches

Kairos will use Wirecard`s Payment Software Development Kit for its hybrid mechanical smart watches and T-Bands. Wirecard will therefore enable Kairos to offer contactless payment transactions and value added services on NFC-based terminals around the world.

Wirecard announced the launch of its Software Development Kit for wearable payment solutions in February 2015. Furthermore, in February of this year, Wirecard and Drillisch, a German telecommunication service provider, agreed to a strategic cooperation in the field of mobile payments.

For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.