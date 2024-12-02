Wirecard processes payments for Casando

Wirecard integrates payment solutions into the Europe-wide timber merchants online shop: global payment processing for all common local and international payment methods, card acceptance, alternative payment methods and a risk management facility which includes credit rating inquiries with dynamic credit limit control (via Wirecards Trust Evaluation Suite).

Holz-Richter uses Wirecard Checkout Seamless for Casando. Via the interface, all common payment methods such as Visa, MasterCard, SEPA, SOFORT, eps payments, iDEAL, PayPal, prepayments and purchases on account are accepted.

All payment-relevant entry fields are integrated into the online shop interface. In addition, the payment expert has developed a technical feature for prepayments especially for Holz-Richter: the retailer is sent an automatic notification when the buyers money has been received and the goods can be dispatched.

