Wirecard Payment Services now available for all Sky subscriptions

With a current figure of around 4.3 million subscribers, Sky Deutschland is the largest pay TV provider in the German-speaking region. The Wirecard Bank will be providing credit card acceptance. Wirecard has been responsible for processing the payments for the flexible standalone service, Sky Online, since December, 2014, prior to which Wirecard had already been able to win Sky Deutschland as a customer, providing services for its Snap by Sky online video library.

The Wirecard Checkout Integration is being used for Sky subscription, as well as Sky Online and Snap by Sky, and the payment page adapts to all sales channels, be it a desktop PC, tablet or smartphone. In addition, Sky is using Wirecard’s Fraud Prevention Suite for all its products. This risk management system for credit card payments ensures the online provider is warned of potentially fraudulent transactions before they are completed.

For more information about ReD (ACI Worldwide), please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.