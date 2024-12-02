Wirecard partnership with CGI supports Handelsblatt to offer payment solutions to readers

Readers will be able to access all premium content from Handelsblatt at a single price with a single login via a digital pass. This includes all premium articles on the website, the Handelsblatt archive, Handelsblatt dossiers, the Handelsblatt epaper as well as the digital newspaper Handelsblatt Live.

The corresponding ecommerce system was prepared with the help of CGI; credit card payment processing and alternative payment methods are provided by Wirecard, in addition to card acceptance (acquiring).

CGI developed the paid content platform “Customer 360 for Media” especially for the media company. Wirecard supports this model with a payment system.

The solution implemented by the publishing house Handelsblatt supports all key functions required to display media content in addition to all common paywall types. An ecommerce shop designed to market both online and offline media content forms the central pillar of the platform.

With a new revenue model in connection with tailored offers and an ecommerce shop, publishing houses receive an infrastructure with which they can adapt their business model to the challenges of the digitised media world.

For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.