Wirecard partners Takko Fashion to assist online purchases

The partnership enables Takko to connect its online shop with the point of sale and offer its products outside of shop opening hours on its website, takko.com. Wirecard will support Takko Fashion with its recently launched online shop, integrating Visa and MasterCard as payment options and processing credit card payments.

The aim of both companies is to embrace this online shopping trend and create a fully integrated shopping experience, according to finance.yahoo.com. In establishing its e-commerce platform, Takko Fashion is creating an additional sales channel which is closely linked to its product ranges on offer in physical stores. Initially, the offer will be restricted to the entire womens and childrens ranges, as well as selected menswear products. The online range is to be expanded by 2016 autumn so that it encompasses the entire in-store range.

The partnership is also evidence of the fact that credit card payments are the most popular payment electronic transactions in the world, having also gained ground in Germany in recent years. According to the ECC payment study volume 20, a good 11% of German consumers pay by credit card. Direct debit payments are almost as popular.