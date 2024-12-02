Wirecard partners gamigo for payment services

The gamigo group headquarters are located in Hamburg, Germany. It operates globally and has more than 65 million registered users. gamigo is now partnering Wirecard for communications solutions which enable online gamers to receive support via email, live chat and WhatsApp.

Multilingual employees in Wirecards customer support team are on hand every day (24/7/365) to handle gamigo customers queries in four different languages, with an expansion to a total of ten languages planned for the future.

Wirecard is also supporting gamigos platform services with integrated payment solutions. The Wirecard Bank is enabling gamigo subsidiary Mobile Business Engine GmbH (mbe GmbH) to accept credit card payments. The module extension for customer services and payment will also be made available to gamigos B2B customers in future.

