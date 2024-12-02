Wirecard now makes m-payments solution boon. O2O convertible via prepaid cards

boon. has already been available for use as a payment solution at POS locations via mobile devices. The payments provider has announced that boon. app users will be able to make mobile online purchases with the virtual prepaid boon. Mastercard. Wirecard also said it will add features, including P2P payments and microcredit, though no timetable was given.

The Android-based boon. is available in six countries: Austria, Belgium, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain. The online shopping feature currently is available in Spain, Ireland and Germany; however, the company plans to roll out the feature to the remaining countries, according to a Wirecard spokesperson. boon. mobile payment service also is available in the UK as part of Apple Pay’s app, but the mobile online shopping capability is for Android devices at the moment.

The mobile online payments service comes with a security feature, enabling users to open and close the app’s online payment function. When the payment function is launched, the app is immediately ready for use online, according to the company. The prepaid Mastercard can be loaded using a credit card or bank transfer.

For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.