Wirecard enables global payment solutions for My.com

My.com builds integrated communication and has an entertainment platform that offers a family of games and mobile apps, including MAPS.ME and myMail. The company, a subsidiary of the Russian Mail.Ru Group, benefits from the opportunity to enable global credit card payments via the Wirecard platform. My.com products include myMail, MAPS.ME (a free offline maps and navigation app for iPhone and Android), as well as online games.

Mail.Ru Group is a large Internet company in Russian-speaking countries with an audience of 137.7 million users (comScore, April 2016, worldwide), that is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:MAIL, listed since November 5, 2010).

