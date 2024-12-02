Wirecard, Drillisch sign mobile payment cooperation agreement

The cooperation agreement enables Drillisch to provide users with Wirecard’s “boon” brand mobile payment solution, which will be launched in summer 2015. The new service will be marketed by Drillisch’s two subsidiaries, etelon AG and yourfone GmbH.

Operating as an MVNO, Drillisch compiles packages of services based on its own product ideas and provides customers with its affiliated companies and brands a portfolio of products and services in the voice and data service sector.

Wirecard is an international provider of electronic payment and risk management services. Worldwide, the Wirecard Group supports over 12,000 companies from various industry segments in their efforts to automate their payment processes and minimize cases of default.

In recent news, Wirecard Group, with its Singapore subsidiary Trans Infotech, has unveiled that it cooperates with Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Eximbank) in the field of mobile payment via mPOS terminals.

For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.