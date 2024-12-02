Wirecard brings "boon" to Spain and Ireland

boon has been available via the Google Play Store in Germany, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands since the end of November 2015.

The app enables smartphone payments at any NFC-capable point-of-sale terminal which accepts MasterCard contactless payments. Many merchants and convenience stores already accept cashless and contactless payments.

The solution is available to anybody with an NFC-enabled Android smartphone with OS 4.4 or above. Users are required to download the app and register using their mobile number; they can then make contactless payments in high street retailers in a matter of moments.

boon is based upon a digital prepaid MasterCard issued by Wirecard Card Solutions. This can be topped up via credit card or bank transfer by Spanish and Irish users. Wirecard plans to expand the product to include loyalty offers and financial services (such as microcredits and peer-to-peer payments).

With “boon.protect”, Wirecard offers security via modern standards and technologies. Every payment transaction has to be authorised with a PIN number. The app offers an overview of all transactions made in real time; integrated risk management tools and the encryption of card data via host card emulation (HCE) technology provide an additional layer of protection.

Wirecard’s HCE solution is both certified and verified by MasterCard.

