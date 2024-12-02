Wirecard and T-Systems partner to support the digitisation of retail

The company’s clients, including multinational corporations and public bodies, will now be able to benefit from Wirecard solutions, such as Wirecard’s ConnectedPOS platform. The collective offering consists of till infrastructure and POS services, which generate additional value added for the customers.

Wirecard’s ConnectedPOS platform allows retailers to network payment processes at the point-of-sale. The end customer ultimately benefits from a cross-channel shopping experience: online, mobile and in-store.

At the same time, retailers can communicate value-added services to their customers and manage customer loyalty programmes via vouchers and coupons. ConnectedPOS can be rolled out for both complex and heterogenous infrastructures, without requiring the existing till system to be changed.

For more information about Wirecard AG, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.