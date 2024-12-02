Wirecard and maxdome to launch voucher in German retail sector

Rossmann customers are now able to purchase the vouchers and make use of maxdome’s streaming service for two months. Once the voucher card is activated at the point of sale, customers will be able to use all video services of maxdome and have access to over 50,000 movies, TV episodes, and children programs. The Wirecard Group is responsible for the technical implementation of the voucher cards.

Vassil Gedov, Director TVOD and Monetization: By working with Wirecard, we can create new distribution channels for our video-on-demand offer and attract new customers for the first time in the stationary retail sector. With the voucher card, customers can view a wide range of content at Germanys largest online video store without a monthly subscription. In the future, The maxdome Voucher will be available in other German retail chains.

In the future, Wirecard and maxdome will cooperate in other areas of payment processing. Customers who purchase the new maxdome voucher from today on, have access from their Smart TV, laptop, smartphone, tablet, game consoles, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Fire TV Stick to the content from the online video store. Much of this content is also available offline via mobile devices.

