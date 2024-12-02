Westpac brings Android Pay to MasterCard customers

Westpac customers with an eligible MasterCard debit and credit card can make convenient and secure contactless payments from now on through their Android smartphones.

Android Pay is available at thousands of retail outlets across Australia wherever NFC payments are accepted.

Westpac is working closely with Google to extend the service to all Westpac Group cardholders in 2017, including St. George, Bank of Melbourne and Bank SA customers.

Additionally, with Android Pay, customers can use their Android smartphones to make purchases in-store and in apps. This gives customers another way to use their credit and debit cards to pay for purchases, and removes the need to carry around cards in a physical wallet.

Android Pay is currently available in seven countries: the US, the UK, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Poland and New Zealand, with more countries to follow.