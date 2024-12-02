Western Union invests in Walletron to expand mobile payment capabilities

Walletron is a pioneer in mobile wallet bill presentment and payment capabilities and automates brands’ presence in mobile wallets like Apple Wallet and Android Pay, powering digital engagement and serving billers through moBills, a unique and innovative bill-to-wallet solution.

In August 2016, a commercial collaboration was announced between the two companies, which will allow Western Union’s electronic bill payment service Speedpay to offer biller clients the option to add Walletron moBills technology. The technology enables customers to enjoy personalized notifications, bill information, and a streamlined payment experience via their smartphones.

Furthermore, the solution operates within native mobile wallets on leading smartphone operating systems. When a customer has the moBills card in their wallet, they can view current bill information, pay bills, update notification preferences, view a copy of past bills, and access their account page.