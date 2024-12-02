Western Union introduces WU Connect Platform, expands cross-border money transfer via mobile, social media

The WU Connect platform embeds Western Union’s global money transfer capability into third-party digital platforms to provide users with new ways to send money to friends and family. Consumers will be able to fund the money transfer utilizing a debit card, credit card or bank account and direct the funds to a Western Union retail agent location around the world, and to a mobile wallet or bank account where available.

Western Union’s cross-border platform enables a pay-in, pay-out capability that leverages technology, foreign exchange conversion, data management, as well as regulatory, compliance and anti-money laundering (AML) infrastructure, to expedite money movement almost anywhere in the world.

The WU Connect platform offers a suite of application programming interfaces (APIs) built on a highly scalable infrastructure, enabling fast deployment of domestic and cross-border remittance capabilities. It integrates into third-party user interfaces or platforms.