Western Union introduces online money transfer services in Ukraine

Following the initiative, Western Union customers in Ukraine will be able to make online money transfers on www.westernunion.ua using their Visa or MasterCard credit cards and debit cards issued by any Ukrainian bank.

The Western Union cross-border FinTech platform enables a pay-in, pay-out capability that leverages technology, foreign exchange conversion, data management, as well as regulatory, compliance and anti-money laundering (AML) infrastructure, to expedite money movement almost anywhere in the world.

Western Union now has online transactional services in 35 countries, enabling consumers to send money to more than 200 countries and territories. Customers can continue to use the extensive Western Union retail Agent network to send or receive money. In addition, consumers can send money and in some countries receivers can opt to direct the funds into an account or into a mobile wallet with select Western Union mobile money providers.

