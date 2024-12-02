Western Union and Viber to boost mobile money transfers

Users will be able to send money domestically and internationally to more than 200 countries and territories from the convenience of the Viber app.

Western Union and Viber have created a mobile money transfer experience that will start and complete within the chat interface of Viber, not only providing the convenience of never leaving the app, but also contextualizing mobile money transfer within the personal relationships it supports, claim the companies.

More than that, leveraging Western Union’s platform, this new capability allows consumers to send up to GBP 400 when using a credit or debit card to be received in cash at more than 500,000 Western Union Agent locations in more than 200 countries and territories.

If transferring to a bank account, consumers can send up to GBP 500. As part of this launch, consumers transferring money from the app to a bank account can take advantage of a zero transfer fee offer, for a limited time, according to the companies.

Earlier this year, both companies announced Viber users in the United States could send money to more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.