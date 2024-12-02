Western Union and OANDA to enforce money transfers

The solution, called OANDA Money, is a cross-border money transfer service accessible through the OANDA website and its online currency converter. It allows customers to set up an account, send money in over 130 currencies and to 170 countries and territories across the globe. Furthermore, this money transfer solution is available on desktop and mobile, providing 24/7 access to real-time rates for personal and business FX transactions.

OANDA customers will be granted the ability to set up market alerts and be notified when a preferred market rate becomes available.