Western Union and Apple Pay team up for mobile money transfers

This lets you send cash from your bank account to someone else using Apple’s payment service rather than manually entering in and saving your debit card information.

Apple Pay support in Western Union’s iPhone app will be limited to the US to start then the expansion to the UK later this year.

More than that, Apple Pay payments works with domestic bill pay in the US, and Apple Pay cash transfers can be sent to over 200 countries and territories around the world.

Western Union says over half of all money transfer transactions using their service are started with the mobile app. Apple Pay support adds another layer of security and convenience which should make the process even easier and safer.

Additionally, in recent news, Starbucks rolled out the ability to send gift cards using Apple’s payment service, and last week Square expanded their Apple Pay readers for small businesses to the UK.