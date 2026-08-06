The European Payments Initiative has pushed back Wero's official launch in Luxembourg from June to 1 September 2026.

Acourding to Luxembourg Times, BGL BNP Paribas, BIL, Raiffeisen, and Spuerkeess had jointly stated in March 2026 that they would be ready to offer Wero to their respective clients by the end of June 2026, with Post Luxembourg expected to follow by mid-August 2026 at the earliest. As of the original June deadline, none of the participating banks had launched the app, and the institutions did not respond to requests for comment.

EPI has now set 1 September 2026 as the official market launch date for Luxembourg. The organisation said the timing was chosen to avoid the summer holiday period, when media attention, customer engagement, and market visibility tend to decline. In addition, EPI noted that launching a new payment brand depends on more than technical readiness, requiring coordinated communications and customer awareness alongside system preparation. Individual banks may continue to follow their own deployment schedules, meaning some could launch before September while others align with the official date.

Payconiq wind-down

The revised timeline comes ahead of the scheduled closure of Payconiq, the mobile payment app Wero is intended to replace in Luxembourg. Payconiq will be permanently withdrawn from the market from 30 September 2026, requiring users to register with Wero before that date to maintain uninterrupted access to mobile payments. During the transition, both services will run in parallel, allowing customers to continue using Payconiq while setting up Wero accounts. Merchants have until the end of September 2026 to replace existing Payconiq QR codes with Wero-branded alternatives.

Wero's European rollout

Wero is a pan-European digital wallet developed by EPI, a consortium of major European banks established to build a domestic instant-payment alternative to international card networks such as Visa and Mastercard. The service enables instant account-to-account transfers using a phone number or email address, QR code payments, invoice settlement, and online purchases made directly from a bank account. Wero is already operational in Germany, France, and Belgium, with Luxembourg forming part of its continued expansion across the region. The delay illustrates the operational coordination required across multiple national banking systems as EPI works towards broader adoption of a shared European payment infrastructure.