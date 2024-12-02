Wells Fargo rolls out Windows 10 mobile banking app

Wells Fargo’s app assists customers manage their account and view account balances, lets them make deposit checks using the phones camera, view credit card transactions, manage rewards programs, and make transfers and payments.

Wells Fargo comes on Windows 10 Mobile with a retail banking store locator, so users can always find the closest office.

Regarding security, customers log in with a Wells Fargo username and password, and mobile data transmissions are provided by 128-bit SSL. The bank offers a service called Online Security Guarantee to make sure that accounts are protected. Entered data in the app is not stored on the phone, and nothing is collected by either Wells Fargo or Microsoft.

This application only works on Windows 10 Mobile devices; therefore, users cannot install it on models still running Windows Phone.