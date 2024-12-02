Weebly integrates Android Pay into the mobile checkout of online stores

The integration will help support digital small business owners with more up to date transactional technology. In addition to making Android Pay available on the web, the Payment Request API eliminates checkout forms and provides a mobile optimised user experience that makes paying online easier than ever.

Qualified Weebly merchants and shoppers will begin to experience the Android Pay integration in the next few weeks of 2017. To be eligible, merchants need to be connected to Stripe Gateway and customers must have Android Pay set up on their phones.

Weebly is a consumer service that lets people create a website, blog or online store, that works across computers, phones and tablets.