WeChat Wallet launches in South Africa

The wallet allows users to send cash to friends and family, store bank cards and make instant cash payments within WeChat.

Information of up to three chip-and-PIN debit or credit cards, which are verified by Visa and MasterCard security systems, can be saved in the WeChat Wallet.

Cards can also be used to cash in and increase a wallets cash balance, pay for services on WeChat such as airtime, electricity and food, or pay SnapScan merchants.

WeChat Wallet users can cash in and cash out at Standard Bank ATMs and participating retailers, including Spar, Spar Tops and Cambridge Food Stores.

WeChat is a social communication platform owned by Chinese investment holding company Tencent Holdings.