Webhelp Payment Services partners Limonetik for marketplace payment flow

FDI, a division of Webhelp Payment Services, partners with Limonetik to develop a global payment solution that responds to the specific challenges and requirements of marketplaces. Webhelp Payment Services ( FDI), Webhelp’s business unit that manages financial services, decided to use Limonetik’s experience and solutions to offer its clients a technological payment platform to track their time to market, connecting to the Bank and PSP (Payment Service Provider) of their choice and delivering multi-channel payment reconciliation and multiple-merchant shopping cart management.



The partnership between Webhelp Payment Services (FDI) and Limonetik allows marketplaces to offer a range of French and international payment methods, to facilitate International development by adapting payment methods to targeted consumer’s habits and local regulations. Webhelp Payment Services (FDI) and Limonetik collectively provide the necessary functions and features to marketplaces and their consumers as a response to business and regulatory challenges of retailers and tour operators.

The solution developed by Webhelp Payment Services and Limonetik is created to focus on customer experiences and gives marketplaces the possibility to optimise growth of their turnover in the complete value chain, due to connection to a range of payment methods on the market, ‘trackability’ of the end-to-end flow with multi-payment method reconciliation, basket management, compliance to multi-country regulation and loyalty programs.