Webgold builds First Atlantic Commerce plugin for Shopify

The FAC Shopify plugin was developed by Webgold, and will allow merchants in the Caribbean and around the world to accept payments from their Shopify website via First Atlantic Commerce.

The new plugin extension, which was developed for FAC’s hosted payment page and supports 3DSecure authentication including Verified by Visa and Mastercard SecureCode, is available for purchase through Webgold’s website. The payments service provider works with banks across the Caribbean, Central America, Bermuda, Europe, US and Mauritius. The plugin enables merchants to accept payments using FAC with direct settlement to the web store’s merchant account in these jurisdictions.

In addition to the Shopify plugin, Webgold also offers WooCommerce and Magento plugins for accepting payments via First Atlantic Commerce.

