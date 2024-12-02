Walmart Stores aggregates more than 1.000 sellers

The retailer also is adding more than 1 million SKUs per month to its marketplace and investigates to offer a fulfillment service to sellers similar to Fulfillment by Amazon. Right now, merchants must be invited or submit a request to sell on the marketplace, internetretailer.com reports.

Walmart is looking for merchants with a proven record of good service and experience selling on marketplaces such as eBay and Amazon. Walmart particularly seeks sellers of private-label products and electronics, apparel and accessories, and home and sporting goods.

Walmart, in search results, shows marketplace items from outside sellers alongside its own products it sells directly. Walmart takes a cut of the selling price depending on the product. The fee ranges from 6% for a PC to about 20% for jewelry.