Walmart steps up ecommerce for shoppers who return items via phone

Through Walmarts Mobile Express Returns, beginning next month, Walmart customers can use the retailers app to initiate a return, completing the process by dropping the item off at any stores Mobile Express Lane and scanning the apps QR code.

The new mobile returns will be available first for Walmart purchases, with in-store purchases added early next year. Walmart plans a similar returns process for items purchased from third-party sellers on Walmart.com.

Additionally, beginning in December, for some items like shampoo and cosmetics, Walmart customers can be refunded on the app without needing to return the item to stores at all.

Senior vice president of Walmart Services and Digital Acceleration at Walmart US gave the example of his recent purchase of floor cleaner at Walmart.com, which became damaged in transit and made for a messy, cumbersome return. Under the new return policy, hed be able to immediately receive a refund, while the store wouldnt have to bother with processing a defective return.