Walmart rolls out Walmart Pay in Louisiana

Louisiana Walmart customers are among the first to use the checkout-changing service as it is available in each of the more than 115 Walmart stores in the state.

Walmart Pay is a mobile payments app that works with any iOS or Android device, at any checkout lane, and with any major credit, debit, pre-paid or Walmart gift card.

Checkout using Walmart Pay happens in three steps: users have to first visit any register, open the Walmart app, choose Walmart Pay and then activate the camera, second they have to scan the code displayed at the register at any time during checkout and Walmart Pay gets connected. Third, users have to associate scans and bag the items and then an eReceipt will be sent to the app and can be viewed at any time.

More than twenty million customers actively use the Walmart app each month and it ranks among the top three retail apps in the Google and Apple app stores, according to businesswire.com.