Walmart Pay mobile payments app ready to meet customers

Unlike Apple and Android, which are reliant on NFC technology, Walmart’s mobile payments app is using QR codes instead.

In this way, the QR codes are scanned at the checkout terminal so that the payments can be made through whichever credit card account the user has connected to the Walmart Pay mobile app.

In addition, upon the initial launch of the Walmart mobile payments app, users of the iPhone 6 and newer have the application available to them, though there has been no word as to precisely when Android users would also have the app available.