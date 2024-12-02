Walmart Pay completes the national rollout

With Walmart Pay, the cashier scans a QR code on the phone screen to charge a credit, debit or Walmart gift card linked with the account. In December 2015, Walmart said it would develop its own digital wallet rather than honour existing systems from Apple and others, though Walmart said it isnt ruling out third-party wallets in the future, according to fredericksburg.com.

Also, Walmart representative say that data from the app will be used to improve the shopping experience and maybe build a personalized shopping list. The customer could then delete or add items. Such features would be done only with a customers permission, the company added.

Furthermore, no payment information is stored on users phones or at registers. But card information is stored on Walmart servers. Walmart Pay has 20 million active users. At the end of June 2016, the Bentonville, Arkansas company finished upgrading stores in 25 states, to complete the national rollout. According to fredericksburg.com 88% of Walmart Pay transactions are from repeat users.