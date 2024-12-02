Walgreens first to integrate rewards into Apple Pay

In order to use the service, users simply add their Balance Rewards digital card to the wallet app in iOS 9 and use it at checkout with Apple Pay. Members hold their iPhone near the contactless reader with a finger on Touch ID and the rewards information will be sent. On Apple Watch, they just double-click the side button, select their Balance Rewards card, and hold the face of Apple Watch up to the reader.

Apple Watch incorporates fitness tracking and health-oriented capacities as well as integration with iOS and other Apple products and services.

Apple Pay first launched in the US in October 2014 and has been live in the UK since July 2015, allowing iPhone and Apple Watch users to pay for goods and services.