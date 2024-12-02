The partnership enables Vogogo to offer their European-based cryptocurrency merchants the ability to accept credit and debit cards from customers worldwide as a method of payment. Via this partnership, Vogogo now expects to fully extend its risk management and payment processing platform to the European market. It is expected that Vogogos European based clients will start integrating with Vogogos payment processing and risk management platform enabling them to offer their users transactions between Bitcoin and fiat currencies.

Vogogo expects to launch beta card processing in February 2015. Through H2 2014, Vogogo has prisk repared its payment processing and risk management platform to service the crypto industry.

Vogogo is a TSX Venture Exchange publicly traded payment services company with integrated risk management and compliance. Founded in 2008, Vogogo designed, built and launched their web-based payment processing technology.