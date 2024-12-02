Vodafone partners Powa Technologies for QR-based top-up

To top-up, clients have to download PowaTag app, scan a PowaTag QR code with their device and select an amount.

The app turns magazines adverts, catalogues, posters and product packaging into a point-of-sale by scanning a specialised tag.

The solution will be available in Vodafones 500-plus shops, plus Argos, Brighthouse, Co-Op, Sainsburys, Tesco, JD Williams and Wilkinson stores nationwide.

Also, Vodafone has sent SIM cards to international students coming to the UK in September 2015 with Powa Tags printed on the back, allowing them to top up as soon as they arrive.

Powa Technologies is an international commerce startup that creates technologies that enable purchases online and offline. Powa provides several solutions such as PowaTag, PowaPOS and PowaWeb.

In June 2015, Powa Technologies unveiled that S-Cubism Technologies, a Japanese POS software provider, has completed integration with PowaPOS tablet-based hardware.