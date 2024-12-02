Vodafone M-Pesa and Bengaluru Electricity Supply support bill payments

The partnership also covers Davangere, Tumkur and Chitradurga regions in Karnataka.

Vodafone has more than 4000+ outlets (or CashIn Points) including Vodafone Company owned stores, franchisees, and multi brand outlets. These CashIn Points provide convenience and ease to customers to convert cash into digital money facilitating digital payment of bills and e-commerce /m-commerce.

Customers across various segments can access M-Pesa on either a smart phone by downloading the M-Pesa App or by dialing a USSD short-code (*400#) from any phone including any feature phone. Additionally, new users of M-Pesa can earn 5% cashback on the payment made through the app (cashback of maximum Rs.50 each month for a period of 3 months).