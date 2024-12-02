Vodafone Italy enables PayPal users make NFC mobile payments

Users can now make NFC mobile payments through PayPal using the mobile network operator’s Vodafone Wallet. The service will allow for in-store payments at any Visa contactless terminal across the country.

At the moment, in Italy, one in four POS has contactless technology. This marks an increase of 100% compared to 2014 which ranks among the top countries for the dissemination of contactless terminals and cards. Furthermore, the number of Italians who have a smartphone enabled for contactless payments increased with 33% compared to 2014, according to nfcworld.com.

The Vodafone Pay feature is the first to enable PayPal users to make NFC payments at the point of sale for goods and purchases. It made its launch in Spain in April 2016.

In January 2016, Vodafone has announced that plans to launch support for PayPal payments within Vodafone Wallet across Europe. This agreement enables millions of PayPal European customers to use the service, which is expected to continue expanding across Europe during 2016.