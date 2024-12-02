Vodafone Germany rolls out SIM-based NFC mobile payments pilot

The pilot began at the beginning of December and will run for seven months in collaboration with Kasseler Bank and Raiffeisenbank Baunatal.

According to the company, each test participant receives an NFC smartphone with preinstalled Vodafone Wallet and an NFC SIM. On this SIM card, the digital Girocard is stored in a special memory, the so-called secure element. In order to pay, customers simply place their smartphone briefly to the cash terminal in which the Girocard was inserted in the past. Within seconds, the purchase is made and is debited as usual from the account, claims the company.

Vodafone Germany adds the fact that in the testing phase, knowledge about the application of Girocard mobile is collected on the smartphone. The results are expected to be centralized in the coming summer.