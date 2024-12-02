Vodafone Cash kicks off in Ghana

The service follows the pilot launched in August and it will operate under the brand Vodafone Cash in Ghana.

M-Pesa enables people to transfer money using their phone as a secure alternative to cash.

With the new launch, Ghana becomes the 11th country to receive the M-Pesa service after Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo, India, Mozambique, Egypt, Lesotho, Albania and Romania.

International money transfers between M-Pesa customers in Kenya and Tanzania were kicked off in March 2015 and there are now around 665,000 active users of the service in India, where Vodafone was granted approval by the Reserve Bank of India to establish a payments bank.