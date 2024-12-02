Vodacom to cancel M-Pesa mobile payments services in SA

According to Vodacom, the decision is based on the fact that the business sustainability of M-Pesa is predicated on achieving a critical mass of users. Based on our revised projections and high levels of financial inclusion in SA there is little prospect of the M-Pesa product achieving this in its current format in the mid-term.

Also, this decision does not affect M-Pesa customers in Tanzania, Lesotho, Mozambique and Democratic Republic of Congo, where the product continues to grow.

What`s more, Vodacom claims that they try to mitigate any inconvenience to customers impacted by the decision and assures all M-Pesa SA customers that their funds remain safe and readily accessible.