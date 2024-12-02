Vodacom rolls out Masterpass in South Africa

Masterpass is a global digital payment service from Mastercard that enables customers to make purchases by loading their payment card information into the secure app, select “pay with Masterpass”, and enter in their bank PIN to complete the purchase.

The Masterpass vision is to support all forms of commerce in order to address the widest range of merchant experiences and consumer needs. Currently, the service supports Vodacom’s Express Recharge, a USSD (sms-based) platform that enables customers to buy airtime and data using their debit, cheque or credit cards via their mobile phones.

Regarding security concerns, Masterpass is uses multiple layers of security, ensuring the users personal and payments details are protected. Furthermore, each Masterpass transaction is classified as an Authenticated Mobile Transaction by South African banks, ensuring that consumers enjoy the highest protection from fraudsters.

Currently Vodacom customers can access Masterpass in-app payments on Android devices through the My Vodacom app.