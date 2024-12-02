Viva Republica rolls out new mobile apps in Korea

The launch comes after the company has processed USD 1B in transactions and secured USD 23.7M in Series B funding. Toss Loans is a microloan service conducted through the mobile payments app and Toss Finance Dashboard gives consumers an immediate, comprehensive picture of their financial situation.

Viva Republica has introduced in South Korea the concept of sending money to friends, family, and businesses via a mobile app. In just three steps and under 10 seconds, Toss users could transfer money directly into another persons bank account who could access that money immediately. Additionally, users gained the ability to instantly pay bills and utilities or complete commerce transactions.

Toss continues to add tens of thousands of users per day, underscoring its value. With more than 4 million customers and USD 1 billion in transactions processed, Toss has already become a top five payments app in all of Asia in the year and a half since its launch. With its two latest products, Toss makes it even faster and easier for consumers to manage their finances without compromising security.