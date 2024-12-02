Visa, QIWI to launch contactless smartphone payments

Through the cooperation, the companies have combined ??E technology with a co-branded Visa QIWI Wallet. As a result, e-wallet users can use their smartphones to pay anywhere Visa payWave contactless cards are accepted.

QIWI and Visa have unveiled implementation of a new stage of their strategic partnership, which has resulted in integration of Visa payWaves contactless technology into Visa QIWI Wallet. Now e-wallet customers can pay using their NFC-enabled mobile devices operating on Android 4.4 or higher in stores, cafes, cinemas and other points-of-sale equipped with contactless terminals worldwide.

Visa QIWI Wallet account can be topped up in any of more than 100,000 QIWI kiosks throughout Russia, by linking a bankcard or from a mobile phone account. The contactless Visa payWave solution is preinstalled in the new version of the e-wallet. Those who have already installed the Visa QIWI Wallet application need only to download the latest update.