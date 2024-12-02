Visa mobile commerce solution enables financial institutions to offer own app to customers

Through the mobile app, issuers can offer services such as real-time account balance information, card controls, alerts that inform accountholders about recent transactions or fraud concerns, and token services that bring security to contactless payments. The app simplifies the delivery of card management features and provides a roadmap for issuers to deploy new features and enhancements.

With the introduction of Visa Token Service and the recently launched Visa Developer Platform, Visa is helping to lead the transformation of payments from plastic to digital. The Visa Digital Commerce App is another important advancement in this evolution to provide issuers with better support for their mobile strategies and capabilities.

In 2016 report, ‘What’s In Your Mobile Wallet?’, consumers said they would be 51% more likely to use a wallet offered by their primary financial institution.