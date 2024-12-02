Visa brings out CyberSource Token Management Service

Token Management Service enables an integrated view of payment preferences and behaviours across a merchant’s commerce platforms, processing environments, geographies, payment types and card brands. The impact on consumers and merchants is as follows:

• Customers can buy goods online, then pick them up in store, or make a purchase online and return items in-store.

• Merchants can boost their customer engagement strategy with tailored loyalty programs and promotions to suit customer preferences and behaviour.

Merchants can also benefit directly by tackling compliance and minimizing security threats associated with keeping sensitive data on their own networks.

Token Management Service is provided by CyberSource, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Visa and an ecommerce credit card payment system management provider.