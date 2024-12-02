Visa and Stripe partner to expand online commerce globally

As part of the joint venture, Stripe will accelerate its international expansion, particularly in emerging markets, accessing Visa’s global footprint through its acquiring and issuing partners. To support this growth and joint long-term initiatives, Visa has also made a strategic investment in Stripe.

Working together, the companies will enable a global payments solution for new ecommerce experiences like “buy buttons” and new innovations to come. Stripe will also be one of the first beta partners to connect to Visa’s network capabilities via APIs and SDKs, offering their developer community access to payment and risk management services, Visa’s tokenization service and security technologies.

With this joint effort, Visa and Stripe will offer an expanded set of capabilities to the developer community and the payment ecosystem worldwide.