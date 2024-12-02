Visa and PrivatBank to open the way for a cashless Ukraine

Visa Token Service replaces sensitive payment account information found on plastic cards with a digital account number or “token”. Because “tokens” do not carry a consumer’s payment account details, such as the 16-digit account number, they can be safely stored by online merchants or on mobile devices to facilitate ecommerce and mobile payments. To try the new service Visa cardholders need to use NFC-enabled mobile devices that run on the Android operating system (version 4.4 or later).

Visa Token Service, claims the company, provides a seamless experience for consumers making purchases online and with mobile devices, while preserving the integrity of the Visa payment transaction.