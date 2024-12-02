Viettel and Fortumo partner on direct carrier billing for digital content

Under the agreement, Fortumo will provide a billing platform to Viettel to enable the launch of carrier billing on app stores as well as for many Asian digital content merchants including Box TV, Ditto TV, Gaana, UCWeb/Alibaba, Mobogenie, Octro and Games2Win.



The direct carrier billing partnership aims to bridge the gap in payment access, as card penetration in Vietnam is below 2 % and debit card penetration stands at 27 %. This means that only a quarter of the 36 million smartphone owners in the country currently have access to online payments without mobile payments, according to World Bank.

Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is currently available to over 2.5 billion consumers in 16 Asian countries (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam). Globally, Fortumo covers 94 countries and reaches 4.3 billion users with its carrier billing solution.