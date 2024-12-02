Verizon to support Samsung Pay via software update

In August, when Samsung Pay was first rolled out as trial, Verizon was missing from the list of partner banks and carriers, while rivals AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular were already signed up to be able to offer Samsung Pay upon its launch. The non-inclusion of Verizon was confirmed by a support agent for Samsung.

However, Verizon said in a tweet that Samsung Pay (officially launched in the US on September 28) will be supported on compatible Verizon smartphones (Galaxy S 6, S 6 edge, Note5, S6 edge +) through a future software update.

Verizon has not yet revealed a date for the update that will allow subscribers to use Samsung Pay, just as it kept quiet on what kind of evaluation it had to do on the service before it agreed to support it.