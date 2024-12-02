VeriTrans, Sumitomo Mitsui Card join forces to bolster China UnionPays online payment service

In addition to a direct link with Japans price comparison website Kakaku.com, econtext Asia also recruited a large drugstore chain Welcia to join the platform. At the same time it has further strengthened China UnionPays online payment features and provided purchasing services for Japanese goods to Chinese consumers across 120 countries and regions.

BuySmartJapan provides a platform and one-stop solution via purchasing, payment and cross-border logistics services to Chinese consumers who favour Japanese products. Consumers not residing in Japan may register for free membership on BuySmartJapan and shop for their favourite items online. BuySmartJapan can provide delivery service across 120 countries and regions. Through the cooperation of BuySmartJapan with Japans price comparison website Kakaku.com, consumers may purchase items on most favourable terms after comparing prices throughout Japan.

Kakaku.com has as many as 45 million viewers and more than 1 billion page views. After a price comparison, consumers may choose the merchants with the most reasonable deals to purchase their products.

econtext Asia is an intermediate holding company under Digital Garage Group. Digital Garage Groups payment segment is operated by econtext Asia through subsidiaries including VeriTrans and ECONTEXT, INC., a convenience store payment provider in Japan.

VeriTrans develops and provides system tools and services that are friendly to both online merchants and end-customers, enabling ecommerce players to focus on their own business.

